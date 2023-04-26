Scotland’s GDP remains below pre-pandemic levels, figures show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Quarterly GDP remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to figures released by the Scottish Government.

Statistics released on Wednesday show the economy grew by 0.2% in the final quarter of last year, but remains 0.4% below the same period in 2019, just before the impacts of Covid-19 began to take hold.

The publication said: “In quarterly terms, the level of GDP is 0.4% below the level in 2019 quarter four, prior to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, after an initial fall of 24.5% between 2019 quarter four and 2020 quarter two.”

The increase in the final quarter of last year was driven by growth of 0.2% in the services sector, 0.1% in the production sector and 1% in construction.

The household saving ratio – a measure of funds available to individuals to be added to savings, including pension funds, and to pay off debts – increased from 7.6% to 7.8% between the third and fourth quarters of last year, despite a 9.2% increase in customer expenditure last year.

While disposable outcome, the figures show, grew by just 6% in 2022, savings were “boosted by very high levels of the adjustment for the change in pension entitlements, because of high gilt yields in the second half of 2022 and their impact on pension funds”.

The figures, however, showed the economy – minus oil and gas revenues – increased by 11% in cash terms in 2022 compared with the previous year, totalling 4.9% when adjusted for inflation.

The economy totalled £187.3 billion in 2022, equivalent to £34,229 per person in Scotland and an increase of £18.5 billion.

When oil and gas extraction in Scottish waters is included, GDP increases to £210.7 billion in 2022, equivalent to £38,509 per person.

The Scottish Government also released estimates of more recent economic measures, showing GDP growth of 0.2% in February.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “It’s encouraging to see further growth in the economy.

“The economic outlook is looking brighter than expected and, due to the swift action of this Government, we are set to avoid recession.

“We are focused on halving inflation, reducing debt and growing the economy.

“That includes the UK Government investing more than £2.2 billion across Scotland to create jobs and opportunities, and boost trade and investment.”