ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper staff back strike action in pay dispute

The RMT union said it would be speaking to ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper, both of which are publicly owned, to come to a negotiated settlement.

Nick Forbes
Thursday 08 August 2024 17:59
The RMT union said its members at ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper have backed strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
The RMT union said its members at ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper have backed strike action (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

ScotRail workers and staff on the Caledonian Sleeper have voted in favour of a walk-out in an ongoing dispute over pay, the RMT union has said.

Union members at the two publicly-owned rail operators were separately balloted for strike action following a pay offer that was described by the union as “derisory”.

The union said 85% of ballots returned at ScotRail backed strike action, on a 64% turnout.

I congratulate RMT members in Scotrail and Caledonian Sleeper for this fantastic ballot result

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary

Meanwhile, members at Caledonian Sleeper, which runs overnight services between various Scottish cities and London, voted 90% in favour of a walk-out, on a turnout of 66%.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate RMT members in Scotrail and Caledonian Sleeper for this fantastic ballot result.

“Talks with both sets of employers will be convened in a bid to resolve this dispute.”

The union will be speaking to both employers in an attempt to come to a negotiated settlement.

ScotRail and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.

