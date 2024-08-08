ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper staff back strike action in pay dispute

Support truly

ScotRail workers and staff on the Caledonian Sleeper have voted in favour of a walk-out in an ongoing dispute over pay, the RMT union has said.

Union members at the two publicly-owned rail operators were separately balloted for strike action following a pay offer that was described by the union as “derisory”.

The union said 85% of ballots returned at ScotRail backed strike action, on a 64% turnout.

Meanwhile, members at Caledonian Sleeper, which runs overnight services between various Scottish cities and London, voted 90% in favour of a walk-out, on a turnout of 66%.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate RMT members in Scotrail and Caledonian Sleeper for this fantastic ballot result.

“Talks with both sets of employers will be convened in a bid to resolve this dispute.”

The union will be speaking to both employers in an attempt to come to a negotiated settlement.

ScotRail and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.