ScotRail workers to strike over on-call working arrangements

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Managers at ScotRail are to stage a 48-hour strike in a long running dispute over on-call working arrangements.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) will walk out on March 30 and 31 in a dispute which dates back to 2021 involving Operations Team Manager grades.

TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “It’s simply not acceptable to have ScotRail stick their heads in the sand and ignore the pressing concerns of our members. That is why we will act by returning to the picket line.

“Our union only goes on strike as a last resort and I would urge ScotRail to come back to the table with meaningful proposals regarding our numerous concerns about the terms and conditions of on-call duties.

“Our members are vital to the running of the Scotland’s railways and deserve to be treated with respect by their employers over their legitimate grievances.

“Since our last walkout we have only grown in strength among these grades.”