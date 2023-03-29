Scottish Power inks turbine deal for world’s second-largest offshore wind farm

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scottish Power has signed a £1.3 billion deal to buy 95 wind turbines for an offshore wind farm off the coast of Norfolk.

The deal, with Siemens Gamesa, will build enough capacity to supply about 1.3 million homes when the wind is blowing, the company said.

The East Anglia Three wind farm will be the world’s second largest and support around 2,300 jobs through its construction.

This is the highest value contract ever awarded by Scottish Power and it clearly demonstrates our drive and determination to decarbonise the UK Scottish Power boss Keith Anderson

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I am delighted that Scottish Power and (parent company) Iberdrola are investing in the UK – creating thousands of jobs and crucially helping millions of families keep their homes warm with cheaper, renewable energy.

“Encouraging investment in the UK is at the heart of our economic plan and we have one of the most competitive business tax regimes in the world.”

Scottish Power boss Keith Anderson said: “This is the highest value contract ever awarded by Scottish Power and it clearly demonstrates our drive and determination to decarbonise the UK.

“Our agreement with Siemens Gamesa is a massive step forward for East Anglia Three, a project that has been more than 13 years in the making. We are now finalising our other contractual commitments so we can all achieve the clean energy future we want – and need.”

Iberdrola executive chairman Ignacio Galan said: “The scale and ambition of this investment will support UK’s commitment to net zero and energy security.”