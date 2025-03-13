Scottish Water workers to take strike action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Water staff are to take strike action later this month after pay talks broke down, with a union accusing the company of “gaslighting workers”.

GMB Scotland claimed Scottish Water has reduced the terms of a pay offer already rejected by workers, who previously voted against an offer of a 3.4% pay rise or £1,400 covering the last nine months.

The union claimed that during talks at conciliation service Acas on Wednesday night, the company stated that the minimum backpay would only be £1,050.

Scottish Water said the pay deal has not changed and said it includes a 3.4% increase, with a guaranteed pay rise of at least £1,400 for those on the lowest job grades.

GMB Scotland has now announced that members will walk out on March 28 and said that longer and more disruptive strikes are being planned.

Claire Greer, GMB Scotland organiser in Scottish Water, said: “It is by now hard to be surprised at how this company takes part in negotiations but, even for them, this is beyond the pale.

“The terms of the offer were clear, had been discussed at length and had already been rejected by our members.

“For the company to arrive at talks intended to find a way forward only to produce a completely different and inferior offer is not just frustrating, it is inexplicable.

“We have spent months discussing this offer only for it to be turned upside down at the eleventh hour for no apparent purpose and with only one possible outcome.

“They are gaslighting workers and making apparently firm offers that change in the wind. It is a nonsense and no way to conduct grown-up negotiations.

“While the actions of this company are impossible to predict or understand, the response of our members could not be clearer. Enough is enough.”

GMB Scotland said it will serve notice of the strike on Friday.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We would encourage the trade unions to get back round the negotiating table again so we can work with them and Acas to secure a good pay award for our people.

“No-one benefits from industrial action, and we would encourage the joint trade unions to resume negotiations as soon as possible so that we can resolve any outstanding issues amicably and continue to deliver for our millions of customers across Scotland.

“Our above-inflation pay offer is fair and progressive, prioritising the highest percentage increases in the business for those on the lowest salary grades – money that should be in employees’ pockets now.

“We have been negotiating this particular pay deal since December and it has not changed.”

Members at the Unite and Unison unions also backed strike action in ballots which closed last month.

Unite is expected to announce plans for industrial action soon.

In January Scottish Water announced bills in Scotland were to rise by 9.9% in April.