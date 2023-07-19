Second union votes for strikes during world cycling event in Glasgow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A second union has announced that members who work in council parking services in Glasgow are set to strike next month during an international cycling event.

Unite Scotland has said parking wardens it represents will join GMB members from parking services at Glasgow City Council who have also backed industrial action for August 3 when the UCI World Cycling Championships arrives in Scotland.

The GMB has warned that the sporting event could face disruption because of the strike action.

Members employed by Glasgow Life at the Emirates Arena, the venue for this year’s Indoor World Cycling Championships, are also prepared to walk out of work next month, according to the union.

City Parking and Glasgow Life workers have delivered a clear mandate that they are willing to stand up for workers across Scotland's councils. They all deserve a fair pay award Sharon Graham, Unite

A spokesperson said about 70 members employed by Glasgow Life and City Parking have voted to take industrial action – almost 92% of the Glasgow Life members balloted and 100% of City Parking members.

The union has also warned thousands more of its members may be prepared to strike later this year in response to local government leaders’ latest pay offer.

GMB Scotland said 95% of a ballot of about 60 members in parking services at Glasgow City Council had also backed industrial action for August 3.

The union warned the mandate for industrial action threatens city-wide disruption during the World Cycling Championships when illegally parked cars could hamper cyclists and obstruct road races.

It all comes after unions rejected the latest pay offer that local government leaders at Cosla said amounts to a 5.5% pay increase.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “City Parking and Glasgow Life workers have delivered a clear mandate that they are willing to stand up for workers across Scotland’s councils. They all deserve a fair pay award.”

Unite Scotland’s industrial officer, Graham McNab, added: “This is a clear warning to Cosla. Their 5% offer fails on so many fronts, but worst of all is it fails those who are the lowest paid in local authorities.

“Just like last year, we are calling on the Scottish Government to get involved now to assist getting Cosla back around the table with a new, meaningful offer before more workers vote to take action.”

GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, Keir Greenaway, said: “The overwhelming support for industrial action among our members in parking services should come as no surprise after they were offered a pay rise so far below the rate of inflation during an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis.

“The World Cycling Championships should be an opportunity to showcase our country around the globe and to risk it being disrupted by failing to properly recognise the work of our members is an appalling act of self-harm by our council leaders.

“When it was clear Cosla were unable, or unwilling, to negotiate a fair pay rise, we urged the Scottish Government to get involved to fund an improved offer. That intervention is even more urgently needed now.”

A Glasgow Life spokesperson said: “Following confirmation of strike action by GMB and Unite we are looking at how this may impact our delivery of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships and where we can put contingency plans in place to mitigate against such action.”