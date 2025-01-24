Severn Trent to increase shareholder dividends as water bills rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Water giant Severn Trent has said it plans to hand shareholders a higher dividend for the next year as trading remains in line with targets.

It said its financial performance up to January 23 “remains on track”, with it set to meet its guidance for the full financial year.

As a result, the company said it expects to hand out a dividend of 126.02p to shareholders for the 2025/26 financial year.

The company said this is an inflation-based increase from the 121.71p dividend it already announced for the current financial year.

The increase comes amid significant scrutiny over the level of payouts in the sector, against a backdrop of rising customer bills and concerns over leaks.

Last month, regulator Ofwat fined troubled Thames Water £18.2 million for paying £158.3 million in dividends to shareholders which it said were not justified.

Severn Trent said it has proposed the increased dividend after considering the final determination which was revealed by the regulator last month.

In the final determination, Ofwat said that Severn Trent will be able to increase customer bills by an average of 47% over the next five years.

The company said the bill rise will help its efforts to halve spills by 2030, reduce pollution by 30% and reduce leakage by a further 16%.

On Friday, Severn Trent also reported that it expects a £100 million benefit from outcome delivery incentives (ODIs) for 2024, a regulatory framework which rewards firms which meet performance targets but compensates customers for firms who miss these targets.