Shapps hopes ‘world could open up’ as holidaymakers await travel lists update

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has expressed hope that “the world could open up”, as holidaymakers eagerly await an update to the Government’s foreign travel lists.

The Cabinet minister told the PA news agency that other countries are “catching up” with the UK’s coronavirus vaccination programme.

But Thursday’s review of the lists which determine the quarantine and testing requirements for people arriving in the UK is expected to be lean for holidaymakers.

The Times reported that Malta and the Balearic Islands are among a “handful” of places being considered for addition to the green list.

People arriving in the UK from green list destinations are not required to self-isolate, but there are currently no viable major tourist destinations in that tier.

Malta and Spain are currently on the amber list, alongside other popular summer hotspots such as Portugal, Italy and Greece.

A 10-day quarantine period at home is required for people returning from those locations.

A “checkpoint” review of the rules for each tier is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Asked about the prospect of restrictions being eased, Mr Shapps said: “I’m optimistic that the world is catching up with where we are in our vaccination programme.

Balancing the opening up whilst preserving people's safety and security at home is absolutely at the forefront Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

“What happens in the UK is, people say ‘well everyone I know or a lot of people I know are vaccinated’.

“People will say that, but of course as soon as you go abroad you find that’s actually not the case.

“So balancing the opening up whilst preserving people’s safety and security at home is absolutely at the forefront.

“Of course I very much hope the world could open up. We’ve got to follow the data, and that’s what we’ll be doing in the meetings over the next few days.”