Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shapps ‘insistent’ energy support vouchers should reach households

PayPoint has estimated customers might be missing out on millions of pounds in support.

August Graham
Monday 28 November 2022 11:10
Mr Shapps said he would meet with energy suppliers. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mr Shapps said he would meet with energy suppliers. (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Government is “insistent” energy suppliers must ensure vouchers designed to help customers through the winter reach their intended targets, the Business Secretary has said.

Grant Shapps told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he would meet with suppliers to ensure the vouchers are paid out.

The support is £400 over six months – paid in instalments of either £66 or £67.

For a majority of households this amount will be taken off automatically from their bills. But customers who are on pre-payment meters will be given vouchers that they have to redeem at a PayPoint outlet.

Mr Shapps said he would “certainly want to know” if there are people not getting the support they have been promised.

Recommended

“There is no excuse, because the Government has provided the money to… providers,” he said on Monday.

“If there are still people who don’t have those vouchers though, then it’s very, very important that those energy companies are providing it.

“I will undertake to meet with those energy providers again and be absolutely insistent, since we are giving them the money, that that money is paid out.”

Earlier this month Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said there was a “blockage” in getting the support out to pre-payment meter households.

He said that the Government would do “whatever is necessary” to unblock the pipeline and ensure the vouchers reached households.

A month ago, PayPoint revealed that a little over half of the 800,000 vouchers it had issued so far had not yet been redeemed.

The company said that households with pre-payment meters might be missing out on around £27 million in support as a result.

Recommended

Energy bills are capped at 34p per unit of electricity and 10.3p per unit of gas between October and the end of March. The £400 support comes on top of this cap.

From April the Government’s cap on bills will become less generous for households.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in