Shein closer to London IPO after securing watchdog’s approval, reports say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Online fast fashion retailer Shein is a step closer to launching its shares on the London stock market after reportedly securing approval from the UK’s financial watchdog.

The company has been in talks over an initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange over the past year.

Reuters reported on Friday that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has given its preliminary approval for the stock market listing to go ahead.

Before any firm’s shares can be traded on the London markets, they must apply to the FCA for admission to list and submit a prospectus for approval.

This document should include detailed financial and company information, as well as the risks of investing in the business.

While the regulator can sign off a prospectus and give the green light for a listing, it does not dig deep into a company’s general behaviour, nor can it probe any breaches of rules such as relating to modern slavery or tax laws.

Shein, which was founded in China but is now based in Singapore, has seen efforts to float face a variety of obstacles, including political pressure in the UK over alleged supply chain and labour abuses.

Current efforts now face further challenges from US president Donald Trump’s new tariffs, with China facing a 125% levy on all goods exported to the US as a trade war between the two nations intensifies.

The retailer is also expected to be impacted by Mr Trump scrapping a rule that meant goods under 800 US dollars (£612) in value were exempt from tariffs.

Meanwhile, Shein reportedly would still need the approval of Chinese regulators to go ahead with an IPO in London.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Shein listing in London could “help raise the profile of the UK market and potentially draw in more big names”.

But he added: “Getting its IPO away at all could prove tricky thanks to the levels of global market volatility unleashed by the US administration’s trade policies.

“This is only exacerbated by the fact Washington continues to pursue a tit-for-tat trade war with Beijing.

“Not only will this make it more difficult to convince investors to back its listing, but Shein does business in the US and could well see a significant impact from tariffs beyond just a hit to sentiment.

“It suggests Shein will have to stress to prospective investors that its growth is not reliant on the US and that expansion across a wide range of countries is key to its future.”

The FCA declined to comment on the reports. Shein could not be reached for comment.