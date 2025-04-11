Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shein, the online fast-fashion giant, has moved a step closer to a London Initial Public Offering (IPO) after securing approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), according to sources familiar with the matter.

The FCA’s green light represents a significant milestone in the Chinese-founded company’s ambitions to list on the London Stock Exchange, following the confidential submission of registration documents last June.

However, the company still faces headwinds, including market instability triggered by US President Donald Trump’s imposition of 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods and stricter regulations on duty-free shipments from China to the US.

Shein, which sells $10 dresses and $12 jeans in more than 150 countries and was valued at $66 billion in its last fundraising round in 2023, will also need to secure approvals from Chinese regulators, notably the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), for the London float, sources have told Reuters.

The company in recent weeks informed the CSRC of the FCA's approval but has yet to receive a green light from the regulator, said one of the sources. They declined to be named by Reuters as the information remains private.

open image in gallery Shein clothes are produced at thousands of factories mostly in China ( PA Wire )

Shein and the FCA declined to comment, while the CSRC did not respond to a request for comment.

Shein, whose clothes are produced at thousands of factories mostly in China, last year sought Beijing's approval to go public in London, despite the company having moved its headquarters from Nanjing, China, to Singapore in 2022.

Shein's filing with the CSRC makes it subject to Beijing's new listing rules for Chinese firms going public offshore, sources have said.

Shein does not own or operate any manufacturing facilities, and instead sources its products from around 5,800 third-party contract manufacturers mainly in China, subjecting it to the CSRC's listing rules, a separate source said previously.

The rules are applied on "a substance over form" basis, giving the CSRC discretion on when and how to implement them, the source added.

Shein ships the majority of its products directly to shoppers by air in individually addressed packages.

Under the CSRC's rules, a host of authorities such as the National Development and Reform Commission, which supervises foreign holdings in local firms, the cybersecurity regulator and others may get involved in approving offshore IPO applications.