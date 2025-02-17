Shein under pressure to cut valuation of planned London float – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fast fashion giant Shein is under pressure to cut the valuation of its planned London stock market listing further, according to reports.

The retailer has been in talks over an initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange over the past year.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that investors in the group are pressuring the firm to float with a valuation of around 30 billion US dollars (£23.8 billion).

It came after reports last month that the company was looking at a valuation of 50 billion dollars (£39.7 billion), which already represented a reduction on a previously reported 66 billion dollar (£52 billion) valuation.

The fresh reports suggested that investors believe an adjustment is needed to help get its potential initial public offering in the UK over the line.

Shein, which was founded in China but is now based in Singapore, has seen efforts to float face a variety of obstacles, including political pressure in the UK over alleged supply chain and labour abuses.

Current efforts to list the company now face further challenges from US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The reported reduction in valuation is largely linked to Mr Trump’s crackdown on tariff-free imports of small goods from China.

The administration is planning to scrap the de minimis rule, which means goods under 800 dollars (£635) in value are exempt from tariffs, and would introduce an additional 10% tariff on all goods from China.

Shein and rivals including Temu have allegedly benefitted from transporting products in small packages in order to avoid significant taxes.