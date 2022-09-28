Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Shepherd Neame boss warns further price increases ‘likely’ due to inflation

The brewer and pub owner said it has witnessed higher glass, CO2 and logistics costs.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 28 September 2022 09:48
Shepherd Neame has warned the price of a pint in its pubs could increase further (PA)
Shepherd Neame has warned the price of a pint in its pubs could increase further (PA)
(PA Media)

The boss of brewer and pub group Shepherd Neame has warned that further increases to the price of a pint are “likely” as surging costs continue.

It came as the Kent-based company revealed a sharp rebound in sales and return to profit following the impact of the pandemic.

However, chief executive Jonathan Neame said the group is still under pressure due to rising costs in its supply chain.

He told the PA news agency that beer prices are now around 10% higher year-on-year but could increase further.

“Further rises in price are likely to be honest,” he said.

Recommended

“I think it’s important to stress that price inflation has not been as high as many other products, and beer, particularly ales, are still incredibly good value.

Shepherd Neame boss Jonathan Neame said the business has ‘rebounded well’ from the pandemic (Shepherd Neame/PA)
(PA Media)

“But our key concerns from a price point of view have been gas, the cost and supply of CO2 and logistics as well.”

On Wednesday, the 300-strong pub owner said it saw pre-tax profits recover to £7.4 million for the year to June, compared with a £16.4 million loss over the same period last year.

However, the group said it does not expect to see a full recover in profitability to pre-pandemic levels before the 2024-25 financial year due to the “ongoing energy crisis”.

Shepherd Neame said sales surged to £151.5 million for the past year, compared to £86.8 million a year earlier.

The company added the current demand is “encouraging” and it is in “good shape” heading into an important Christmas period.

It revealed that like-for-like sales over the 13 weeks to September 24 have been level with trading in 2020, and 9.4% ahead of sales over the same period last year.

Recommended

Meanwhile, total beer volumes are up 5.6% again pre-pandemic levels, and up 1.2% year-on-year.

Mr Neame said: “Shepherd Neame has rebounded well from the challenges of the last two years – a testament to the strength of the business model and depth of talent across the business.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in