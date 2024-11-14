Shoppers returning to brands as cost-of-living pressures ease – Premier Foods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Consumers feeling more confident as cost-of-living pressures ease have led to a switch from own-label products to brands, Mr Kipling and Loyd Grossman owner Premier Foods said.

The Hertfordshire-based food giant said its branded products sold particularly well over the first half of the year.

Premier Foods, which owns a raft of brands including: Bisto, Oxo, and The Spice Tailor; and makes Cadbury cakes; reported revenues of £498.7 million for the six months to September 28.

This was 4.6% higher than the same period a year ago, while revenues from branded products rose 6.8%.

As inflation has begun to ease, and shoppers are starting to feel more confident, we’ve seen consumers treat themselves more Alex Whitehouse, Premier Foods

On the other hand, revenues from non-branded food products that the firm sells dropped more than a 10th year-on-year.

Premier Foods said this reflected consumers switching to brands from own-label food products, as well as sharper discounting on brands.

It marks a significant shift in sentiment from the peak of the cost-of-living crisis when many retailers reported consumers switching from brands to own-label products in a bid to save money.

But Premier Foods said it was seeing more people “treat themselves” on their food shop.

“As inflation has begun to ease and shoppers are starting to feel more confident, we’ve seen consumers treat themselves more, helping sales of both Mr Kipling Signature Bites and Ambrosia Deluxe more than double in the first half of the year,” said Alex Whitehouse, the group’s chief executive.

“As we look to the second half, we have exciting plans in place across all our brands, with our best ever Mr Kipling Signature mince pies benefitting from expanded distribution.”

Premier Foods reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of £61 million for the half-year, nearly 9% higher than the prior year.