Smart home tech, AI and cars among central themes as CES 2025 prepares to open

AI-powered smart homes and new waves of technology-packed cars will be among the big draws for attendees at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

The annual convention, which is expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors over four days starting on Tuesday, will see thousands of firms showcasing their latest devices.

The biggest themes will include new technology to make homes smarter, with hundreds of firms bringing out products and services to make residences smarter, safer, easier to manage and cleaner.

Robotic vacuum cleaners have been a popular theme at the convention for some years, and 2025 will continue that with the latest gadget from Chinese firm Dreame offering one of the most striking examples.

Its new X50 Ultra robot vacuum includes two small retractable legs which can help raise the device and ensure it clears small obstacles.

Many of the bigger firms at CES, most notably Samsung and LG, have made a string of announcements and concepts around artificial intelligence in appliances around the home, linking them together and allowing users to personalise them more.

Big name firms are also using CES to branch out into new areas.

Sony’s move into cars as part of a partnership with fellow Japanese firm Honda is taking a step forward at CES with confirmation that the firm’s first vehicle, the Afeela 1, is accepting reservations in California ahead of deliveries starting in 2026.

The Afeela 1 is an electric vehicle which Sony said will start at just under 90,000 dollars (£72,000), which includes a three-year subscription to a range of in-car features including semi-autonomous driver assist and an AI-powered personal assistant.

Agricultural machinery maker John Deere has announced a new range of fully autonomous vehicles aimed at helping ease labour shortages in the world of farming.

The range includes two driverless tractors, a lawnmower and a truck for construction sites, with John Deere saying it hopes to improve safety and productivity by removing the need for humans to carry out some monotonous tasks.

The vehicles include an array of sensors and cameras to navigate safely, and farmers can used the connected app to oversee and remotely control some aspects of the vehicles as well as see live video, images, data and metrics.