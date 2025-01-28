Smiths Group hit by global cyber attack
The FTSE 100 firm said the hack had affected its internal systems worldwide.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Engineering giant Smiths Group has revealed its global systems have been hit by a cyber attack.
The FTSE 100 firm said it was “currently managing” the hack, which has affected its internal systems worldwide.
Smiths said it “rapidly isolated” affected systems and had launched business continuity plans as it looks to carry on with business as usual.
It did not disclose what, if any, information had been accessed, but said it had drafted in cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident.
Shares in the group were 2% lower in Tuesday afternoon trading following details of the hack.
The company said: “As soon as Smiths became aware of the unauthorised activity, the company rapidly isolated affected systems and activated business continuity plans.
“Smiths is working with cybersecurity experts to recover affected systems and determine any wider impact on the business.”
It added it will update on the incident “as and when appropriate”.
Smiths Group is headquartered in London and employs around 15,000 staff worldwide.
It comes after a raft of cyber attacks last year, including the hack on Transport for London, which saw about 5,000 customers warned their details may have been accessed.
High-end department store Harvey Nichols also revealed last autumn that some customer details may have been exposed when it fell victim to a cyber attack.