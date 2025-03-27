Software provider fined £3m over ransomware attack that hit NHS services

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s data protection watchdog has fined a software provider £3 million over a 2022 ransomware incident which disrupted some NHS services.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said Advanced Computer Software Group had been fined over security failings that put the personal information of 79,404 people at risk.

The firm provides IT and software services to organisations around the country, including the NHS and other health providers, handling information as part of its role as a data processor.

The incident, in August 2022, saw hackers access some systems of Advanced’s health and care subsidiary using a customer account that did not have multi-factor authentication (MFA) in place, with the attack leading to the disruption of critical services including NHS 111, and left some healthcare staff unable to access patient records.

The ICO’s investigation into the incident found that personal information belonging to 79,404 people was taken, including details of how to gain entry into the homes of 890 people who were receiving care at home.

The regulator concluded that the impacted Advanced subsidiary did not have the appropriate security measures in place prior to the incident.

Information Commissioner John Edwards said: “The security measures of Advanced’s subsidiary fell seriously short of what we would expect from an organisation processing such a large volume of sensitive information.

“While Advanced had installed multi-factor authentication across many of its systems, the lack of complete coverage meant hackers could gain access, putting thousands of people’s sensitive personal information at risk.

“People should never have to think twice about whether their medical records are in safe hands.

“To use services with confidence, they must be able to trust that every organisation coming into contact with their personal information – whether that’s using it, sharing it or storing it on behalf of others – is meeting its legal obligations to protect it.

“With cyber incidents increasing across all sectors, my decision today is a stark reminder that organisations risk becoming the next target without robust security measures in place.

“I urge all organisations to ensure that every external connection is secured with MFA today to protect the public and their personal information - there is no excuse for leaving any part of your system vulnerable.”

Last year, the ICO had announced its provisional intention to fine Advanced just over £6 million, but said the final reduction in the fine had occurred because of Advanced’s proactive engagement with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the NHS in the wake of the attack.