Soho House shares rocket after consortium tables £1.4bn takeover offer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Soho House & Co has revealed it has received a takeover offer from a new consortium.

The members’ club business saw shares rocket by more than 60% in early trading as a result, striking their highest level for over a year.

The company, which is based in London but listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said a “new third-party consortium” has offered to buy it for 9.0 US dollars per share.

The move – which will value Soho House at 1.75 billion dollars (£1.39 billion) – represents an 83% premium against its closing price on Wednesday.

Soho House, which also owns the Ned in London, said the offer is supported by Ron Burkle, executive chair and majority shareholder of the group, and his investment firm, The Yucaipa Companies.

He has sought a potential deal to take the firm private since its recent tumble in share value.

In May, the group rejected a previous takeover offer from an unnamed party, stressing that it did not believe the move “adequately reflects the value” of the company.

On Thursday, the company also reported that member numbers grew by 4.8% to 267,494 for the quarter to the end of September, compared with the same period a year earlier.

It was driven by the continued growth of the Soho House brand, where member numbers rose 13% year-on-year.

Total revenues were 13.6% higher at 333.4 million dollars (£265.7 million) for the period.

Andrew Carnie, chief executive of Soho House & Co, said: “Our third quarter results reflect the strength of our membership model.

“Despite a choppy consumer environment, our long-term strategic focus on operational excellence and delivering the best member experience continues to drive improved performance.”