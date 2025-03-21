Solar panels for schools and hospitals must meet high security standards – No 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Any solar panels used on the roofs of schools and hospitals as part of Great British Energy’s first major project would have to meet high security and safety standards, Number 10 has said.

Downing Street said the procurement process could include panels from China, and that the UK “can’t shy away” from China’s role in the global market.

A £200 million investment from the clean energy company’s Government-funded budget will put rooftop solar on schools and NHS sites in efforts to save hundreds of millions of pounds on energy bills and free up cash to reinvest in frontline services.

The investment also includes funding for councils and community groups to build local clean power projects, such as community-owned onshore wind, rooftop solar and hydropower in rivers.

Downing Street said on Friday that the Department for Education and NHS “will be procuring the panels in line with strict procurement controls”.

Asked whether it could include units from China, a Number 10 spokesman said: “It could include from China, we can’t shy away from China’s role in global energy supply chains, this impacts countries across the world not just the UK.

“But any solar panels procured would have to meet the highest security and safety measures to ensure no one is at risk.”

Earlier on Friday Energy Secretary Ed Miliband reflected on a recent visit to China, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme they see net zero as “the growth opportunity of the 21st century”.

The first panels are expected to be on the roofs of hospitals and schools by summer 2025, and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said a typical school could save £25,000 a year, while the average NHS site could see savings on bills of £45,000 if they had solar panels installed alongside technology such as batteries.

Mr Miliband also said he is “very confident” the Government will create “hundreds of thousands” of jobs with its green plans, but did not put a figure on how close it is to Labour’s manifesto target of 650,000.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday morning, he was asked about new jobs pledged in the manifesto.

He told the programme: “We’re confident we’re going to provide hundreds of thousands of jobs as a result of our drive to net zero.

“This is the growth opportunity of the 21st century. Turn your back on net zero and you turn your back on business investment, good jobs, innovation for the future, and Britain leading in the key industrial areas of the future.”

Pushed again on the figures, former Labour leader Mr Miliband said: “I’m very confident that we will create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the green economy.” He also said he is “confident” the Government will meet its pledges.

Labour’s election manifesto last year said: “Our plan will create 650,000 jobs across the country by 2030.”