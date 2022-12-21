Some ambulance trusts reporting fewer 999 calls as workers strike

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The number of people phoning 999 appears to have dropped in some parts of England as thousands of ambulance staff and paramedics strike until midnight.

Some ambulance trusts reported receiving fewer calls, with the West Midlands Ambulance Trust thanking people for heeding their advice to only call in an emergency.

But health leaders urged people to still call for an ambulance if they were experiencing a life-threatening emergency, amid fears that even those who needed help would not call.

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), told the PA news agency: “There may be a number of reasons why 999 calls are dropping – hesitancy may be a key factor during the industrial action.

“We want to reassure patients and the public that if they need emergency care, A&Es remain open.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman told PA it had been experiencing fewer calls than normal.

There, the GMB and Unite unions have agreed to respond to category 1 and serious category 2 calls.

A spokesman said: “We are seeing a reduction in calls today and are grateful to the public for heeding the advice we issued yesterday.”

It said category 2 calls requiring a response were included in what union staff had agreed to cover.

The Welsh Ambulance Service told PA “demand is manageable”.

In a statement it added: “Demand continues to be managed, but any influx of calls would put significant pressure on our service, so please only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.”

Meanwhile, the East Midlands Ambulance Service said it was too early to say how the service was coping.

Its advice to the public remained to only call 999 if there was a risk to life or if somebody was seriously ill or injured.

Up to half of its more than 4,000 workforce were GMB members who were striking.

The trust said it had agreed exemptions with the union for staff to either attend category 1 calls or category 1 calls and the most serious category 2 calls such as chest pain, strokes, gynaecology emergencies where mother or baby are at risk, road traffic collisions where a patient is trapped, and unwell children aged five and under.

South Central Ambulance Service told PA its main impact from strikes was patient transport services in Sussex and Surrey, rather than urgent and emergency care services.

The London Ambulance Service declined to comment on how services were running.

The BBC reported that Unison officials had said demand for ambulances in south-west England was down by a third.

Meanwhile, a chief executive of a large northern teaching trust told the Health Service Journal (HSJ) it had “so far not (been) as bad as I’d feared in terms of hospital pressures – in fact, (emergency departments) are less pressured than usual.

“We haven’t seen cars/taxis with patients arriving in large numbers but the problem is that much of the risk is not currently visible to us given people will be at home …

“We therefore expect very busy days on Thursday and Friday.”

It comes as the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan said it was full after facing “unprecedented pressures” in A&E.

The Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust tweeted: “Due to the immense pressure on our services, the trust has declared a critical incident at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan.

“Our A&E is full. Do not attend, unless you have a life or limb-threatening emergency.”

Earlier on Wednesday, there was a bitter war of words between unions and Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who has said he will not back down on pay.