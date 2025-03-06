Stamps celebrating diversity of wildlife in UK gardens launched
The 10 stamps include popular species such as a fox, blackbird, frog, blue tit, hedgehog, robin and snail.
A new set of stamps is being issued marking the diversity of wildlife in the UK’s gardens.
Royal Mail worked with Professor Dawn Scott, executive dean of the School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences at Nottingham Trent University, on the stamps.
Professor Scott said: “It was fantastic to work with Royal Mail to celebrate our iconic British garden wildlife in this special collection.
“Gardens can provide havens for a rich diversity of wildlife, this collection highlights just a few. I hope the beautiful images inspire people to continue to support wildlife in their own gardens.”
David Gold of Royal Mail said: “British people are renowned for their love of gardens, and no matter how small, in urban or rural areas, wildlife can thrive there.
“These stamps capture the rich diversity of wildlife found in gardens across the UK, and remind us how lucky we are to live so close to nature.”
The stamps can be preordered from today and go on general sale on March 11.