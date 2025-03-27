Starmer seeks deal with US to avoid trade war after Trump’s car tariff blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap a 25% import tax on cars is “very concerning” but the UK will not be “jumping into a trade war” with America, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The tariff on vehicles imported to the US will come into effect on April 2 in a blow to the UK automotive industry.

The Prime Minister said the UK would continue “intense discussions” with the US on closer trade ties, including measures to ease tariffs, but stressed that all options remained on the table if talks failed.

The US is the second largest export market after the European Union for cars built in the UK.

Some 16.9% of UK car exports were to the US last year, representing a total of more than 101,000 units worth £7.6 billion.

At a press conference in Paris, Sir Keir said: “I think tariffs are very concerning, there’s no doubt about that.

“And I’m really clear in my mind that the sector, the industry, does not want a trade war.

“That’s why, first and foremost, we’ve got to work with the sector, work with industry, in our response in relation to this.”

He said the Government would be “pragmatic and clear-eyed” in its approach.

“I think that, rather than jumping into a trade war, it is better, pragmatically, to come to an agreed way forward on this, if we can, and that’s why we’re intensively engaging in the way that we are,” he said.

But he added: “The industry does not want a trade war, but it’s important that we keep all options on the table.”