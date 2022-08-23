Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Starmer should be ‘more upfront’ in supporting striking workers, says union boss

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham suggested the Labour leader is ‘embarrassed’ to stick up for union members fighting for better pay

Benedict Smith
Tuesday 23 August 2022 14:09
<p>Unite is the latest union to launch a broadside against Sir Keir for his approach to the recent strikes </p>

Unite is the latest union to launch a broadside against Sir Keir for his approach to the recent strikes

(PA)

A trade union boss has suggested Sir Keir Starmer is “embarrassed” to stick up for workers, as dockers at Britain’s largest container port have gone on strike for the first time in 30 years.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham told broadcasters on Tuesday that the Labour leader should be “more upfront” in supporting strikers, who “need people in their corner”.

Her intervention came three days into an eight-day strike at the Port of Felixstowe, where almost 2,000 dockers have walked out in a dispute over pay.

Several people who have worked at the company for decades told the PA news agency on Monday that they are relying on food banks and struggling to make mortgage payments.

The union is calling for a 10 per cent pay rise to keep wages roughly in line with inflation, while the port has proposed a 7 per cent increase plus a £500 payment.

Recommended

I really hope what’s not happening here is that the party that was created by workers is now embarrassed to stick up for workers

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary

Asked by LBC’s Tom Swarbrick if Sir Keir supports the strike, Ms Graham said: “For me, actions speak louder than words, and I’d have to say no.

“I really hope what’s not happening here is that the party that was created by workers is now embarrassed to stick up for workers. That would be something that I think would be a miscalculation.

“This is the time that workers need a voice, you know... they need people in their corner. I’m firmly in their corner – I’m getting a lot of flak for it but I don’t mind – and I’d like Labour to do the same.”

Ms Graham also told Sky News: “Of course I would like Labour to do more; of course I want them to do more to support workers in a more upfront way.”

Unite is the latest union to launch a broadside against Sir Keir, who attracted criticism when he urged frontbenchers to stay away from rail strikes last month.

He drew condemnation from Ms Graham, along with the Rail, Maritime and Transport union boss Mick Lynch and TSSA (Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association) general secretary Manuel Cortes, when he sacked Sam Tarry, a shadow transport minister, for giving media interviews from picket lines.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn waded into the row last week, telling PA that his successor’s decision was “very unfair”.

Ms Graham also played down claims that raising workers’ pay could fuel inflation, arguing that rising prices are the fault of “profiteering” companies.

“It’s not wages causing any part of inflation at the moment – wages are down, actually, by 3 per cent,” she said.

Recommended

“The second spike of inflation is down to profiteering and the profiteering of companies. The top 350 companies in Britain, their profit margin has gone up by over 73 per cent since before the pandemic.”

According to accounts filed with Companies House this month, the Port of Felixstowe saw its profit after tax increase by 15 per cent between 2020 and 2021 to £53m.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in