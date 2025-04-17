Strava buys London-based running app Runna

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British training app Runna has been bought by Strava, the California-based exercise tracking platform, for an undisclosed sum.

London-based Runna, which has a little under 150 employees and a second office in Boston, charges people a monthly subscription to create personalised running training plans.

It was launched in 2022 by former McKinsey consultant Dom Maskell and running trainer Ben Parker.

Mr Maskell wrote on LinkedIn that Strava “has always been the natural home for Runna from the first day we started working on it”.

He said the company would use the proceeds to “grow the Runna team more, to build even more features for our Runnas, learning from the best in the business and also integrating with Strava where it makes sense to”.

Strava, which is based in San Francisco, turned 275 million US dollars in revenue in 2023, and says that it has more than 150 million registered users.

Its own data indicates that running is the fastest-growing global sport, and said 43% of its users were looking to take part in a race or specific event in 2025.

“Coming off Strava’s accelerated innovation and unprecedented growth last year, it was the right time to look for complementary businesses that could create even greater value for our users,” said its chief executive Michael Martin.

“Running is booming worldwide – nearly one billion runs were recorded on Strava in 2024. Runna’s mission to give every runner a personalised plan to achieve their goal is a perfect fit.”

Runna previously raised £8 million in venture capital from investors including JamJar Investments, the fund launched by the founders of Innocent Drinks.