Strike at coffin manufacturer enters second week
Strike action is continuing at the Co-op coffin factory in a dispute over pay.
Workers at the Co-op’s only British coffin facility have entered their second week of strike action.
The facility at Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, has seen around 50 staff walk out after Unite members previously voted for strike action in August.
Workers rejected an offer from the company, which they described as a real-terms pay cut due to the high inflation rates.
The second week of strike action began on Monday and will continue until Monday November 21.
The ongoing strike action, which may continue into the Christmas and new year period if no agreement is made, could disrupt coffin supply.
Unite regional officer Willie Thomson said: “Our members remain resolute and determined as they begin a second week of strike action in pursuit of a fair wage deal at a time of the biggest cost-of-living crisis in decades.
“With no planned talks with the employer tabled, this dispute will continue risking significant coffin supply disruption at a time when seasonal mortality rates are highest.
“Unite expected more from an organisation that carries the Co-op brand name. A brand whose values are linked to caring for others, democracy and equity. They should look again at these principles and ask themselves are they still worthy because my members don’t think they are.
“It’s time for Co-op Funeral care to step up and make a wage offer that does not leave their workers, our members, potentially accessing food banks.”
