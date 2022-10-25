Strong pound weighs on FTSE 100 as banking stocks slip

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

London’s biggest market inched lower on Tuesday after strength in the pound weighed on the performance of UK multinational firms.

Weakness among London’s banking stocks, driven by an underperformance by HSBC, was also a drag.

However, wider positivity following the confirmation of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister helped the markets regain significant ground from their intraday lows.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 0.51 points, or 0.01%, at 7,013.48.

The pound was up 1.77% against the dollar at 1.148 and was 0.79% higher against the euro at 1.151 at the close.

Government borrowing costs also improved as yields on long-term gilts eased back due to the improving market confidence.

Joshua Mahoney, senior market analyst at IG, said: “With yields falling into a one-month low, we are seeing markets provide a clear vote of confidence that Sunak will manage to avoid the kind of missteps taken by his predecessor.

“Sunak’s appearance at Downing Street had a tangible effect on the pound today, which currently stands as the best performing of the major currencies over the past 24 hours.

“Unfortunately for the FTSE 100, its inverse correlation with the pound means that it stands as the one market in the red.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the other main markets climbed as traders hope for an upcoming easing in interest rate hikes.

The German Dax improved 0.94% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.94% higher.

In the US, the main market gained ground in early trading after updates from Coca-Cola and General Motors surpassed expectations and buoyed broader sentiment.

In company news, HSBC slid lower in trading on Tuesday despite delivering higher profits over the past quarter.

The banking giant reported adjusted pre-tax profits for the three months to September 30 of 6.5 billion dollars (£5.76 billion), up from 5.5 billion dollars (£4.87 billion) a year earlier.

However, shares fell by 32.45p to 442.65p after it also announced the departure of its chief financial officer and executive director, Ewen Stevenson.

THG shares made gains after the Lookfantastic and Cult Beauty owner maintained its revenue guidance for the year, despite recent difficulties.

The business said that it still expects revenue to grow by between 10% and 15% despite cutting its earnings outlook last month.

THG closed up 8.33p at 54.82p

Troubled online retailer Made.com plummeted after it revealed talks with potential suitors over a rescue sale have collapsed.

The board had entered talks with a “number of parties” but they all confirmed they were unable to strike a deal before the group’s October 31 deadline. Made.com fell by 6.74p to 0.5p.

The price of oil was broadly flat as a weaker dollar helped energy prices recover from earlier lows on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil increased by 0.09% to 93.34 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Segro, up 52.8p at 798p, Land securities, up 31.8p at 568.8p, Flutter, up 600p at 11,375p, Ocado Group, up 25.4p at 504.8p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, up 36.2p at 777p.

The biggest fallers of the day were HSBC, down 32.45p at 442.65p, Shell, down 55.5p at 2,289.5p, Standard Chartered, down 7.2p at 554.4p, Compass group, down 22p at 1,819.5p, and Harbour Energy, down 4p at 371p.