Supercar tycoon denies withholding info from fraud probe into car leasing firm

A supercar tycoon is alleged to have withheld information from a fraud investigation into a car leasing company which collapsed with debts of £28 million.

Millionaire Tom Hartley, who has appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List, is described on his website as the “ultimate name in luxury, performance, and classic cars”.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a requirement of the director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which is investigating Raedex Consortium.

Raedex, which owned companies including Buy2Let Cars, PayGo Cars, Wheels4Sure and Rent2Own Cars, has been under investigation since 2021 after it went into administration.

Thousands of investors lost their savings after the company is alleged to have used their money to lease cars to people with low credit scores.

The SFO said Hartley is suspected of holding information related to a suspect in the case and had been asked to provide this four times by investigators.

Hartley, 61, who runs his company Tom Hartley Cars in Overseal, south Derbyshire, will go on trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court in October.