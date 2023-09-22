Superdrug to stop selling single-use vapes in all UK and Ireland stores

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Superdrug has announced plans to stop selling single-use vapes in all its UK and Ireland stores.

Brands such as Vuse Go and Flavaah Bars will no longer be sold by the retailer, which plans to have the stock completely cleared by the end of the year.

Superdrug said it sells an average 1,300 units of single-use vapes per week in stores and does not sell them online.

The move comes in response to recent research from recycling campaign group Material Focus which found that five million disposable vapes are being thrown away each week in the UK – a fourfold increase over the past year.

The rate that consumers are using single-use vapes and discarding them is worrying and alarming for the environment Lucy Morton-Channon, Superdrug

Superdrug also cited the risk of fires caused by improper disposal of vapes due to many containing lithium batteries.

Lucy Morton-Channon, Superdrug’s head of environment, social and governance, said: “The rate that consumers are using single-use vapes and discarding them is worrying and alarming for the environment.

“The lasting effects that single-use vapes are having on the environment needs to be addressed, and I am pleased that we’ve decided to remove them from all stores.”

Ministers are reportedly poised to ban single-use vapes amid concerns they are being targeted towards children.

Councils, paediatricians and public waste campaigners are among those who have called for the selling of disposable devices to be made illegal.

The Government said it will soon publish a response to its call for evidence on vaping which closed in June.

Superdrug said it will provide “the best choice” for shoppers who want alternatives to cigarettes, whether for quitting smoking or choosing other vaping options.

Ghada Beal, Superdrug’s healthcare director, said: “We need to be responsible about the growing trend in disposable vapes among young people, and the lasting effect on the environment.

“We have a wide range of products at Superdrug to help those wanting to quit smoking, so head into a Superdrug store to learn about your different options or speak to one of our friendly pharmacy team members who would be happy to advise on the best option for you.”