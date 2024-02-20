Superdry shares rise as founder holds talks with US investor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shares in Superdry shot higher on Tuesday morning amid reports a US investor is in talks about a deal to buy the troubled fashion chain.

New York investment management firm Davidson Kempner is in discussions with Superdry co-founder and chief Julian Dunkerton over potentially backing a deal to take the brand private, according to Sky News.

It is understood that talks are at a preliminary stage and there is no guarantee of an agreement between the parties.

Superdry declined to comment on the reports.

The business, which employs around 3,350 globally, runs 216 shops alongside franchised stores.

It comes almost a month after the retail business said it is looking at various “cost-saving options” after reports it is considering a major restructuring which could include store closures and job cuts.

The group is working with advisers at PwC to assess options to secure the future of the business.

It confirmed days later than Mr Dunkerton – who co-founded the business in 2003 – was in talks over a possible takeover deal.

Superdry said Mr Dunkerton, who owns over a quarter of the business, was “engaged in discussions with potential financing partners”.

The co-founder has also reportedly held initial talks with fellow investment firms Rcapital and Gordon Brothers over possible deals.

Superdry shares were 14.7% higher on Tuesday morning.