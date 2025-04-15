Supplies arrive in UK as Government rushes to save British Steel Scunthorpe site

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raw materials secured by the Government have arrived in the UK to keep British Steel blast furnaces burning after a race to save the company’s Scunthorpe plant.

Ministers have taken control of the firm to ensure supplies such as coking coal and iron ore reach the site after talks with its Chinese owner, Jingye, broke down.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will visit the Lincolnshire port of Immingham, where materials from two ships are being unloaded and transported to the plant.

The supplies, sent from the US, are enough to keep the furnaces running for weeks, the Department for Business and Trade said, adding that they have been paid for out of its existing budget.

The shipment was welcomed by steelworkers’ union Community, which said the arrival of the materials is a “huge relief” after Jingye’s “disgraceful actions” risked thousands of job losses, while British Steel said it offers “great hope” for the future.

It came after Downing Street said the Government was “confident” it would be able to secure the products necessary to keep the site running, and that work was continuing to get a “steady pipeline” of materials.

A third ship carrying coking coal and iron ore is on its way to the UK from Australia after a legal dispute between British Steel and Jingye was resolved.

Mr Reynolds said: “We will always act in the interest of working people and UK industry. Thanks to the work of those at British Steel, and in my department, we have moved decisively to secure the raw materials we need to help save British Steel.

“Our industries depend on UK steel and – thanks to our Plan for Change – demand is set to shoot up, helping build the 1.5 million homes, railways, schools and hospitals we need to usher in a decade of national renewal.”

The raw materials are necessary to prevent the cooling of the blast furnaces, which would risk irreparable damage to the plant systems.

The Government passed emergency legislation designed to support the site on Saturday after talks with Jingye failed to reach a resolution.

Mr Reynolds has said the firm’s plans to stop ordering new raw materials to keep the plant running and sell off supplies it already had prompted the Government into action.

Meanwhile, Beijing has accused the UK of “politicising” trade co-operation, and suggested its companies could be put off investing in Britain if they are not treated “fairly”.

The Business Secretary said at the weekend that he would not want to bring a Chinese firm into the steel sector again, though industry minister Sarah Jones did not rule out doing so when asked on Tuesday morning’s media round.

She told LBC: “On any important infrastructure there would be stringent tests – and I would look at each case in point – and we would look at the stringent tests that we have in place.

“I’m not going to second-guess where the Secretary of State or others might choose to make decisions.”

Ms Jones said having a pragmatic relationship with Beijing, the world’s second biggest economy, is still important.

But she added: “When it comes to infrastructure, we will make sure on a case-by-case basis that we are not letting anything get in the way of our national security and that we are applying those stringent tests.”

Asked if the Government would rule out another Chinese partner for the plant after taking control from Jingye, Ms Jones told Sky News: “At the moment, I’m not going to say yes or no to anything that isn’t at the moment on the table or being looked at.”

Downing Street said it had become “clear” during talks that the Chinese owners “wanted to shut the blast furnaces”.

But No 10 said it was not aware of any “sabotage” at the plant, when asked if there were any concerns that officials from Jingye may have purposefully attempted to shut down the furnaces.

British Steel has appointed interim executives as efforts continue to try to secure its future.

Alasdair McDiarmid, assistant general secretary of the Community union, said Government intervention had “headed off (a) profound threat to our country”.

“It’s a huge relief that this crucial and overdue shipment of coke has arrived at Immingham this morning. We thank the Prime Minister and Business Secretary for their decisive actions to secure the raw materials required to keep the blast furnaces running,” he said.

“Our members lost confidence in Jingye a long time ago, and recent events have proven the Chinese were never a fit and proper owner for a strategically critical business like British Steel.

“It beggars belief, but we now know Jingye were starving our furnaces of raw materials so they could end steelmaking at Scunthorpe and feed our rolling mills from their operations in China.

“Jingye’s disgraceful actions, if they had succeeded, would have cost us thousands of quality jobs and severely compromised the UK’s economic and national security.”

Jingye has been approached for comment.

British Steel said in a statement: “Today, we are pleased to confirm that vital raw materials are being unloaded at our port facility, Immingham Bulk Terminal. They will then be transported to our headquarters in Scunthorpe to support our iron and steelmaking operations.

“Other raw materials are also on their way.

“While this remains a challenging period for British Steel colleagues, we now have great hope.

“We’d like to thank the UK Government, our customers, suppliers and industry peers for their unflinching support. And above all, we’d like to recognise the incredible efforts of our employees – the finest steelmakers in the world.”

William Matthews, senior research fellow at the Chatham House think tank, said Chinese investment is not necessarily a “bad thing” across the board but poses a risk to the steel sector and some other areas.

He told the PA news agency: “I think this matters a lot for areas of critical national infrastructure and critical materials and resources like steel or like digital infrastructure, and telecoms or civil nuclear power is another area.

“These (are) areas where I think Chinese involvement does pose a risk.

“I would say though, to qualify that, the world is currently going into a period of quite a lot of geopolitical volatility and we’re also seeing an attitude from the United States, for example, which is much more transactional and much more willing to use economic pressure and leverage to achieve national goals.

“So, I think, actually, there are some specific China-related questions here about data security, about the relationship between companies and the Communist Party, but there are also some bigger questions here about how willing the UK is to allow any major power through private companies and through investment and ownership to have control over core aspects of national infrastructure and national capability.”