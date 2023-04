Support staff at 14 universities balloted for industrial action in pay dispute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Support staff at 14 universities in England are being balloted for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Unison said higher education workers including cleaners, IT technicians and library staff are to vote on whether to take industrial action after university employers put forward a wage rise “way below” inflation.

The ballot of staff at universities in Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, London, Brighton, Bristol, Winchester and Luton will end next month.

The 2023/24 pay offer is worth between 5% and 8% depending on salary level, with lower paid workers getting the highest percentage rise, said the union.

If universities don't start paying more competitive wages, the sector risks a staffing crisis that would spell disaster for millions of students Mike Short, Unison’s head of education

Unison’s head of education, Mike Short, said: “For years university support staff have received wage rises far below the cost of living.

“As bills and the cost of food continue to go through the roof, it’s essential that employers come up with much more than this inadequate sum.

“Staff are already leaving for better-paid jobs in supermarkets, warehouses and coffee shops.

“If universities don’t start paying more competitive wages, the sector risks a staffing crisis that would spell disaster for millions of students.”