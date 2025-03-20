Talks to halt bins strike end without deal
Rubbish has been piling up across Birmingham with bins remaining unemptied for weeks.
Talks aimed at ending a strike by refuse collectors have ended without a breakthrough.
Members of Unite in Birmingham launched an all-out strike earlier this month in a long-running dispute over pay.
Residents complain that rats are rummaging through the bins, leading to fears of a public health emergency.
Union officials met council officers on Thursday but the strike continues.
A Unite spokesperson said: “The talks were inconclusive. There was an exchange of information and Unite asked for clarity on a number of points raised by the council, which are currently being worked on.
“It was agreed that there would be further regular negotiations but dates for further talks have not yet been set.”