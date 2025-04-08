Talks to resolve Birmingham bin workers strike ‘productive’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Talks aimed at resolving an all out strike by refuse collectors have ended after being described as “productive”.

Members of Unite in Birmingham walked out last month in a bitter dispute over pay and jobs, leading to rubbish piling up on the city’s streets.

The two sides have been holding a series of meetings in recent days in a bid to break the deadlock.

Following the latest round of talks on Tuesday, a Birmingham City Council spokesperson, said: “The talks with Unite were productive, but there are still a number of issues to resolve. We are looking forward to continuing with negotiations.”

Earlier, Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned about the public health situation in Birmingham.

“I certainly am concerned about the public health situation and the poor conditions we’re seeing for people in Birmingham,” he told Times Radio.

“As the bin bags are piling up, we see rats and other vermin crawling around.

“That’s not good for public health. I think this dispute has escalated way out of hand.”

He said it is “totally unacceptable” that the dispute has seen bin lorries blocked from leaving the depot.

He said: “I understand industrial disputes happen. I understand people have the right to withdraw their labour. That’s part and parcel of industrial relations in our country.

“But what is not acceptable is allowing these sorts of unsanitary conditions to occur on people’s streets.

“I’m urging Unite to do the right thing, stop blocking the bin lorries, and allow people to get out there and clean the streets for the people of Birmingham who suffered for far too long.”

The city council declared a major incident on Monday March 31 because of the impact and talks between local government and Unite are continuing in an effort to break the deadlock.

Local Government Secretary Angela Rayner met council leader John Cotton at the weekend.

A Unite spokesperson said: “Unite is continuing to engage in intensive talks with the council on behalf our members in the refuse service. No resolution has yet been reached but Unite has put forward a range of fair and reasonable solutions to bring this dispute to an end.”