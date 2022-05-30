Tank of diesel for typical family car reaches £100 for first time

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts reached 182.7p on Saturday.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 30 May 2022 12:37
The average price of filling a typical family diesel car has hit £100 for the first time (Yui Mok/PA)
Drivers are being warned that “worse is sadly yet to come” on fuel prices after the average cost of filling a typical family diesel car hit £100 for the first time.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts was a record 182.7p on Saturday and 182.6p on Sunday.

That brought the cost of a full tank for a 55-litre diesel car to nearly £100.50.

Worse is sadly yet to come

Simon Williams, RAC

Soaring fuel prices are a blow to families embarking on half-term getaways and people planning leisure trips over the four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday period which begins on Thursday.

Petrol prices are also at record levels.

The average price was 172.1p per litre on Saturday, rising to a new high of 172.7p on Sunday.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “With crude oil prices consistently above 115 US dollars a barrel last week, worse is sadly yet to come just in time for the Jubilee bank holiday, particularly as petrol is now more expensive than diesel on the wholesale market.

“Due to the rapid rise in the cost of wholesale unleaded, retailers are now taking smaller margins on petrol but larger ones on diesel.

“If the wholesale price of petrol stays above diesel, we ought to see the current 10p-a-litre gap in average petrol and diesel forecourt prices narrow.

“If this doesn’t happen diesel drivers will be getting a raw deal, and with prices at these historic highs, every penny matters to drivers.”

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Diesel’s new record price is the latest nail in the coffin of the diesel car, after it had been demonised for its emissions in an urban environment.

“However, a diesel car’s 15%-20% better fuel consumption compared to a petrol equivalent out on the open road means less CO2 emissions, and would it make it more attractive were it not for the current higher cost of refuelling.”

