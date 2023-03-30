Teachers union accuses Education Secretary of being ‘out of touch’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Education Secretary has been accused of being “profoundly out of touch” with teachers amid the continuing dispute over pay.

The National Education Union (NEU) said Gillian Keegan had sent out an email on Wednesday evening which detailed her views on school funding and the current pay offer.

She has warned that the offer of £1,000 for most teachers and a rise of 4.3% next year was “final” and has expressed disappointment that the NEU is recommending rejection in a ballot of its members.

NEU joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said: “Gillian Keegan is profoundly out of touch with teachers, support staff and school leaders, and the pressures they are under.

“We know that members find this pay offer insulting, and it is surprising that such widespread condemnation has not registered with her.

“Keegan’s email displays a misunderstanding of inflation, that if it comes down then it is irrelevant and inconsequential that it was ever high in the first place.

“Our members have lived through those price rises, as have the rest of the general public.

“It has left a gap in school finances as well as those of individual workers.

“Her message also displays a total disregard for the situation heads are in. It is not good enough to tell them there is enough money in the system if it isn’t distributed to the point of need.

“Using universal totals to speak to individual school leaders about individual affordability, is economic nonsense.

“Far from telling schools they can afford it the Education Secretary should be apologising to heads for more than a decade of mismanagement by government.

“She and her colleagues have made the job of running a school far harder.”