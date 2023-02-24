Teaching union defers strike action after members show support for new pay deal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teaching union in Scotland has agreed to defer industrial action which was set to take place next week after members “marginally” voted to accept a new pay offer from the Scottish Government.

The national executive of the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) “unanimously” agreed to defer strike action on Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 1 after a consultation with their members showed a small majority would vote in favour of the Scottish Government’s new pay deal.

Under the plans announced by Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville last week, teachers earning up to £80,000 would see their pay rise by 6% from April 2022, and then another 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year.

A survey of all SSTA members was undertaken to gauge members’ views on the pay offer.

The union said, in a statement on their website on Friday evening, their position had been to “build strike action, apply pressure on the Scottish Government and Cosla” and to bring the dispute to a settlement.

Results showed a wide range of views, highlighting the strong feelings of members on pay and workload.

Although the SSTA consultation showed members would vote in favour of the pay offer, it has been rejected by the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) – which includes the Scottish Government, local authority body Cosla and the unions – and the offer therefore fell.

The union will reinstate industrial action should an improved pay offer not be forthcoming.

Meanwhile, members of the EIS concluded three days of targeted strike action in the constituencies of Glasgow Southside (Nicola Sturgeon), Perthshire North (John Swinney), Dunfermline (Shirley-Anne Somerville), and Clydebank & Milngavie (Ross Greer).

They will participate in another round of targeted action between March 7 and 9.