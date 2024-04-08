Ted Baker to shut 15 shops and axe 245 jobs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ted Baker is to shut 15 stores and cut around 245 jobs, administrators have announced.

The company behind the fashion brand’s UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), hired administrators from Teneo last month.

On Monday, they said 11 Ted Baker stores will be shut by the end of next week, with the loss of around 120 jobs.

Meanwhile, around 25 head office workers will also be made redundant in a bid to cut central costs.

The administrators also revealed four further stores will close after landlords served notice on the sites prior to the insolvency.

These stores will shut “in the coming weeks” and result in approximately another 100 job losses.