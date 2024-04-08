Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ted Baker to shut 15 shops and axe 245 jobs

The firm running the fashion brand’s UK shops hired administrators from Teneo last month.

Anna Wise
Monday 08 April 2024 13:43
Fashion retailer Ted Baker is to shut 15 UK shops (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Fashion retailer Ted Baker is to shut 15 UK shops (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Ted Baker is to shut 15 stores and cut around 245 jobs, administrators have announced.

The company behind the fashion brand’s UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), hired administrators from Teneo last month.

On Monday, they said 11 Ted Baker stores will be shut by the end of next week, with the loss of around 120 jobs.

Meanwhile, around 25 head office workers will also be made redundant in a bid to cut central costs.

The administrators also revealed four further stores will close after landlords served notice on the sites prior to the insolvency.

These stores will shut “in the coming weeks” and result in approximately another 100 job losses.

