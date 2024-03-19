Jump to content

Telegraph takeover by Abu Dhabi-backed fund set for in-depth review, says Frazer

Last year, Abu Dhabi-backed fund RedBird IMI reached a deal with previous Telegraph owners, the Barclay family, to take control of the media giant.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 19 March 2024 12:42
The Culture Secretary has said she is minded to refer the proposed takeover of the Telegraph Media group for a more thorough investigation (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Culture Secretary has said she is “minded to” refer the gulf-state backed takeover of the Telegraph newspaper group for an in-depth investigation amid free speech concerns.

Last year, Abu Dhabi-backed fund RedBird IMI reached a deal with previous Telegraph owners, the Barclay family, to take control of the newspaper group, and fellow publication The Spectator, by paying off debts owed to their bank, Lloyds.

On Tuesday, Lucy Frazer said industry regulator Ofcom has raised concerns the UAE-linked group involved “may have the incentive to influence Telegraph Media Group in a way that could potentially act against the public interest in the UK”.

As a result, she said the proposed buyers will need to address concerns in the next week or face a more thorough phase 2 investigation.

RedBird IMI is an investment fund majority-owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and owner of Manchester City Football Club.

The deal for the Telegraph Media Group would also see the fund take control of fellow publication, The Spectator.

