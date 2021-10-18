Teletext Holidays facing court action over pandemic refund delays

Court action has been launched against Teletext Holidays over delays in refunding customers for trips cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition watchdog has announced.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has requested a court order stating that consumers with outstanding refunds are repaid immediately, and those entitled to a refund in future are paid within the 14 days required by law.

Truly Holidays, the company that operates Teletext Holidays and sister company Alpharooms.com, formally agreed in May to address failures to issue timely refunds.

But the CMA does not believe the firm has done enough to deal with the issue.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “Companies must abide by consumer protection law and treat their customers fairly.

“After engaging with Teletext Holidays extensively, we are now requesting a court order to make sure that the company immediately pays back the money it still owes to customers and refunds people within 14 days going forward.”