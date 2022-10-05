Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Tesco announces extra pay rise to help workers with cost of living

The basic hourly rate of pay in Tesco stores will increase next month by 20p to £10.30, and to £10.98 in London.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 05 October 2022 08:09
(Rui Vieira/PA)
(Rui Vieira/PA)
(PA Wire)

Supermarket giant Tesco has been praised for giving an extra pay rise to its workers to help them cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The company announced the second increase in hourly pay this year, and a doubling of a staff discount to support employees this Christmas.

From November 13, the basic hourly rate of pay in Tesco stores will increase by a further 20p to £10.30, and to £10.98 in London.

This means hourly rates at Tesco will have increased by nearly 8% this year, building on what the company said was already a record single-year investment in store workers’ pay.

Tesco will also be doubling its Colleague Clubcard discount to 20% during the key Christmas shopping period from December 13-19.

Recommended

The shopworkers’ union Usdaw welcomed the announcement, saying the business has also committed to bring next year’s pay negotiations forward to the Spring of 2023.

Usdaw said that, with pay negotiations now due to take place in January 2023, Tesco employees should also see a third uplift in pay within the 12 months since the last set of pay negotiations.

National officer Daniel Adams said: “As the cost-of-living crisis has deepened, Usdaw has continued to engage with Tesco on what can be done to support employees through this incredibly difficult time.

“Securing additional investment outside of the normal pay cycle is unprecedented within the business and we welcome the fact that the company has engaged positively with the union and recognised the need to respond.

“We also very much welcome the agreement to bring forward the 2023 pay review so that any investment secured through these talks will be paid sooner to the employees who need it the most.

Recommended

“While the additional investment from the business is welcome, without further, wider interventions from the Government many workers who not so long ago were being hailed as heroes in the midst of the pandemic are facing economic catastrophe.

“Usdaw is campaigning for urgent Government action on the cost-of-living crisis and will continue to engage with employers to secure urgent assistance to tackle the hardship that many of our members are facing.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in