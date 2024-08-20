Tesco increases price of popular meal deal

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tesco has said it is increasing the price of its popular lunchtime meal deal.

The price of the deal, which includes a sandwich, pasta or salad, a snack and a drink, currently costs £3.40 for customers with a Tesco Clubcard.

Customers who are not members of the loyalty programme are currently charged £3.90.

However, the supermarket said it will increase these prices from Thursday August 22, in the second rise over the past two years.

The standard Tesco meal deal will cost £3.60 (Tesco/PA)

The standard meal deal will be priced at £3.60 for Clubcard members and £4 for those without a Clubcard.

Tesco said it has made a number of recent improvements to the quality of its meal deal range, including the development of seven new salads.

The grocery giant said it is not changing the price of its premium meal deal offer, which costs £5 with a Clubcard and £5.50 without.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Clubcard members will pay just £3.60 for a main, snack and drink, meaning our meal deal remains great value and the ideal way to grab lunch on the go.

“With millions of possible combinations across our stores, our recent improvements to ingredients and more than 20 new mains introduced this summer, the Tesco meal deal has got something for every taste.”

It comes a week after data revealed that grocery price inflation rose for the past month, the first increase since March 2023.

Supermarket prices were 1.8% higher than a year ago over the month to August 4, nudging up slightly from 1.6% in July, analysts Kantar said.