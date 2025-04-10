Tesco predicts lower profit as supermarket price war mounts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco has forecast lower profit this year than last amid a mounting price war among the UK’s major supermarkets.

The grocery giant said it expects to see adjusted operating profit of between £2.7 billion and £3.0 billion, compared with £3.1 billion in the most recent financial year.

It said on Thursday: “In the last few months, we have seen a further increase in the competitive intensity of the UK market.

“We are committed to ensuring that customers get the best value in the market by shopping at Tesco and we see further opportunities to protect and strengthen our competitiveness.

“We are therefore providing guidance that gives us flexibility and firepower to be able to respond to current market conditions.”

Britain’s supermarkets have been engaged in the early stages of a price war that has already wiped billions off their stock market values in recent months.

It came after comments by Asda chairman Allan Leighton, who in March promised the company’s biggest price cuts for 25 years to make it more competitive.

Nonetheless, Tesco’s forecast came as it reported bumper sales for the most recent financial year, up 3.5% to £63.6 billion. Profit before tax was down 3.2% at £2.2 billion.

And the supermarket said it increased its market share across the UK to 28.3%, its highest point since 2016.

The big grocery retailers have complained of tax hikes and increases in the minimum wage in recent months, brought in by the Labour Government, which have made it more expensive to employ people.

Tesco was one of a group of companies warning of price rises and inflation as a result of the announcement late last year.

And in January, it announced 400 job cuts across both stores and head office as part of plans to “simplify” the business.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said on Thursday: “Despite inflationary headwinds, we are committed to ensuring customers get the best possible value by shopping at Tesco, and see further opportunities to strengthen our competitiveness.”