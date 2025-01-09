Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco has cheered its highest market share since 2016 after ringing up a rise in sales as it said customers switched to the supermarket over the crucial Christmas shopping season.

The UK’s biggest supermarket chain reported UK and Ireland like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT, up 3.7% over the six weeks to January 4 and record trading in the week before Christmas.

It said sales over its third quarter before the Christmas period lifted 2.8% across the 13 weeks to November 23, with sales up 3.1% in total over the 19 weeks to January 4.

Tesco said it benefited from investments in prices as customers switched to the chain, with recent industry figures from Kantar showing its market share reached a nine-year high of 28.5% in the 12 weeks to December 29.

It said it remained on track with recently upgraded full-year profit guidance for around £2.9 billion in retail underlying earnings.

But the sales growth is lower than the 6% growth it notched up the previous Christmas.

Ken Murphy, chief executive at Tesco, said: “We invested to bring the best value, quality and service to everyone, no matter how or where they shopped with us.

“As a result, we delivered our biggest ever Christmas, with continued market share growth and switching gains.”