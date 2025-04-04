Tesco to reveal stronger sales amid price war fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco shareholders will be hoping for reassurance over continued sales growth and robust profits next week amid the prospect of an intensifying grocery price war.

Earlier this year, shares in the UK’s largest supermarket group struck their highest level for over a decade as it continued to strengthen its position in the grocery sector.

In its most recent update, Tesco cheered data showing it had reported its highest market share for almost nine years, with a 28.5% share of the sector’s sales.

The chain revealed UK and Ireland like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT, up 3.7% over the six weeks to January 4 and record trading in the week before Christmas.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown said: “Growth in the UK and Europe helped to offset declines in its wholesale business, Booker.

“It’s a competitive space but its improving proposition saw Tesco record its highest market share since 2016.

“Investors will be keen to see this trend continue when it reports full-year results next week.”

However, shares in the company have been hit by a sell-off across the sector in recent weeks amid concerns that a potential supermarket price war will hit profitability.

It comes after returning Asda boss Allan Leighton laid out plans from the Leeds-based firm to reclaim market share by aggressively focusing on lower prices in order to win back shoppers.

Initially, Tesco and Sainsbury’s saw billions of pounds wiped off their stock market value before recovering some ground.

Investors will therefore be keen to hear more about Tesco’s pricing and profit strategy over the coming year when it updates the market with its annual results on Thursday, April 10.

The group has focused on pricing and delivering value for customers under the leadership of current boss Ken Murphy, particularly through its Clubcard loyalty programme and Aldi price match scheme.

It has continued to boost profits despite heavy investment into its pricing strategy.

On Thursday, the company is expected to report another increase in profits, with analysts forecasting a group adjusted operating profit of £3.07 billion for the year to February.

It recorded profits of £2.83 billion for the previous year.

Industry experts have also suggested that it will reveal revenues of around £70 billion for the year, compared with £61.5 billion a year earlier, on the back of stronger volumes from shoppers.

Shareholders will also be keen to see how wider consumer sentiment is faring given a backdrop of rising household bills and an uncertain global economic environment.