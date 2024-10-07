TGI Fridays: Full list of UK restaurants shutting down and remaining open

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A rescue deal for TGI Fridays has seen 51 restaurants acquired by new owners after the previous UK operator collapsed into administration.

However, 35 restaurants were not included in the sale and have been shut immediately, resulting in more than 1,000 redundancies.

New owners Breal Capital and Calveton UK said they were looking forward to modernising the business, which first launched in New York in 1965.

– The TGI Fridays UK restaurants shutting are:

Barnsley, South YorkshireBirmingham, West MidlandsBracknell, BerkshireBrighton Marina, East SussexBristol Cabot Circus, BristolCardiff, Newport Road, WalesChelmsford, EssexCheltenham, GloucestershireCroydon, south LondonDerby, DerbyshireDundee, ScotlandDurham, County DurhamEdinburgh Fort Kinnaird, ScotlandEnfield, north LondonGateshead, Tyne and WearGloucester Quays, GloucestershireHalifax, West YorkshireJersey, Channel IslandsLeeds, West YorkshireLeeds Trinity, West YorkshireLeicester, LeicestershireLincoln, LincolnshireManchester Royal Exchange, ManchesterNewcastle Eldon Square, Newcastle upon TyneNewport, Monmouthshire, WalesNorthampton, NorthamptonshirePrestwich Valley Park Road, Greater ManchesterRomford, EssexSale, Greater ManchesterSolihull, West MidlandsSouthampton West Quay South, HampshireSpeke, LiverpoolSutton Coldfield, West MidlandsSwansea, South WalesWatford North, Hertfordshire

The TGI Fridays UK restaurants remaining open are:

Bluewater shopping centre, KentTrafford Centre, Greater ManchesterMeadowhall, South YorkshireAberdeen Union Square, ScotlandMetrocentre Gateshead, Tyne and WearBasildon, EssexGlasgow Fort, ScotlandMilton Keynes Stadium, BuckinghamshireBraehead, Renfrewshire, ScotlandWembley, LondonBirmingham NEC, West MidlandsGlasgow, ScotlandLeeds Junction 27, West YorkshireCastleford, West YorkshireLakeside Quay, EssexTeesside, North EastBolton, LancashireNorwich, NorfolkCardiff St Davids, WalesDoncaster, South YorkshireLakeside Retail Park, EssexFareham, HampshireLiverpool One, MerseysideStevenage, HertfordshireLeeds White Rose, West YorkshireCribbs Causeway, south GloucestershireRushden Lakes, NorthamptonshireStoke on Trent, West MidlandsSouthampton, HampshireSilverburn, ScotlandWatford Central, HertfordshireAberdeen Beach, ScotlandBraintree, EssexBournemouth, DorsetStratford, LondonHigh Wycombe, BuckinghamshireCheshire Oaks, Ellesmere Port, CheshireWalsall, West MidlandsMilton Keynes, BuckinghamshireSheffield, South YorkshireNottingham, NottinghamshireEdinburgh, ScotlandCoventry, West MidlandsAshton-Under-Lyne, Greater ManchesterTelford, ShropshireThe O2, south LondonStaines, SurreyCrawley, West SussexReading, BerkshireCheadle, Greater ManchesterLeicester Square, central London