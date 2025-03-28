Thames Water’s finance chief quits as firm continues trying to find a buyer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thames Water’s finance boss has quit midway through a key restructuring of the heavily indebted utility giant.

Chief financial officer Alastair Cochran told the firm that he is stepping down on Friday morning, the PA news agency understands.

His sudden departure comes as Thames Water continues to try to find a buyer for the company to help steady its finances.

Thames Water is England’s biggest water firm, with about 16 million customers.

It is in at least £16 billion of debt, and recently won court approval to take out as much as £3 billion more in loans, in a deal designed to keep it running into 2026.

Mr Cochran, who was at Thames Water for three-and-a-half years, was “instrumental” in securing a £3 billion deal, according to chief executive Chris Weston.

A source with knowledge of the situation said Mr Cochran notified the company of his departure early on Friday. He will remain in post until the end of March.

It constitutes another setback for the company, which has been at the centre of growing public anger over the state of the privatised water industry, as consumers face steeply rising bills while companies pump raw sewage into rivers and waterways.

That is despite a succession of penalties from regulators Ofwat and the Environment Agency.

Meanwhile, many bosses, including those at Thames Water, have still been given hefty bonuses in the last year.

Chairman Sir Adrian Montague added that Mr Cochran had “overseen significant changes” to the company while in the position.

“He has led the work to put (Thames Water’s) finances on a more stable footing, overseeing the first stages of our equity raise and financial restructuring, laying the foundations for the wholesale recapitalisation of the business.”

Stuart Thom, Thames’ current director of group finance, will be interim chief financial officer.