The 114 HSBC branches due to close next year
The bank is going to close 114 branches across the UK.
HSBC has said it is closing 114 bank branches across the UK from April next year.
Here is a list of all sites due for closure and when they will shut.
Blandford Forum – April 18Bexhill-on-Sea – April 18Abergavenny – April 18Cromer – April 18St Ives – April 18St Austell – April 18Bristol Downend – April 25Leominster – April 25Market Bosworth – April 25Alton – April 25Shaftesbury – April 25Wilmslow – May 2Whitley Bay – May 2Coleraine – May 2Bideford – May 2Gainsborough – May 2Launceston – May 2Arnold – May 9Didcot – May 9Brecon – May 9Minehead – May 9Dover – May 9Stamford – May 16Whitby – May 16Halesowen – May 16Stroud – May 16Brighouse – May 16Bridport – May 23Hove – May 23Fakenham – May 23Sudbury – May 23Liskeard – May 23Bristol Filton – May 30Dundee – May 30Waltham Cross – May 30Hinckley Road, Leicester – May 30Market Harborough – May 30Stourport-on-Severn – May 30Stirling – June 6Pocklington – June 6Chepstow – June 6Knutsford – June 6Frome – June 6Portadown – June 6Penarth – June 13Ilkley – June 13South Shields – June 13Skipton – June 13Honiton – June 13Sleaford – June 13Twickenham – June 20Ross-on-Wye – June 20Hertford – June 20Wells – June 20Bicester – June 20Oakham – June 20New Milton – June 27Lewes – June 27Pontypool – June 27Beccles – June 27St Neots – June 27Wadebridge – June 27Portishead – July 4Droitwich – July 4Leatherhead – July 4Palmers Green – July 4Coalville – July 4Park Gate – July 11Wetherby – July 11Port Talbot – July 11Kingswinford – July 11Long Eaton – July 11Horsforth – July 18Gosforth – July 18Harpenden – July 18Bognor Regis – July 18Marlow – July 18Bromborough – July 18Christchurch – July 25Seaford – July 25Blackwood – July 25Norwich Mile Cross – July 25Ripley – July 25Tonbridge – July 25Bristol Westbury on Trym – August 1Ormskirk – August 1Putney – August 1Ashton under Lyne – August 1Kenilworth – August 1Reigate – August 8North Finchley – August 8Cirencester – August 8Henley on Thames – August 8Denbigh – August 8Finchley Road, London – August 15Chippenham – August 15Bethnal Green – August 15Hornchurch – August 15Colwyn Bay – August 15Dorchester – August 22Morley – August 22Wymondham – August 22Ryde – August 22Windsor – August 22Cardiff Rhyd y Penau – August 29Leighton Buzzard – August 29Eastwood – August 29Oxted – date TBCEpworth – date TBCHolsworthy – date TBCTenby – date TBCHythe – date TBCCowbridge – date TBCSettle – date TBC
