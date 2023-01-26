Jump to content

The full list of 23 NatWest branches set to close

The branches will shut down between the end of April and the beginning of May, with two closure dates yet to be decided.

August Graham
Thursday 26 January 2023 09:57
Hundreds of high street bank branches have closed over the last few years (Andrew Matthews/PA)
High street bank NatWest has said it will be shutting 23 branches in England and Wales.

They will shut down between the end of April and the beginning of May, with two closure dates yet to be decided.

As Lloyds, TSB and Barclays announced closures earlier this month, it means that 87 bank branch closures have been announced so far this year, less than a month in.

NatWest branches scheduled for closure:

Southampton – Bitterne Road – April 25Blackpool – Lytham Road – April 25London – Clapham High Street – April 26Stroud – Bank Buildings – April 26Fleet – Fleet Road – April 27Heslington – Main Street – April 27Dunstable – High Street North – May 3Maidstone – Sutton Road – May 4Exeter – St Thomas Centre – May 9Bootle – Stanley Road – May 10Crawley – Gatwick Road – May 11Frome – Market Place – May 11Broadwater – Broadwater Street East – May 16Colwyn Bay – Abergele Road – May 17Ilminster – East Street – May 18London – Marylebone High Street – May 23Sheerness – High Street – May 24Llansamlet – Phoenix Way – May 25Cranbrook – High Street – May 30Torquay – Newton Road – May 31Birstall – Loughborough Road – June 1Horwich – Lee Lane – TBCShoreham-by-Sea – East Street – TBC

