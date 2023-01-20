For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lloyds and Halifax have become the latest to announce a series of bank branch closures across England and Wales.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns both high street banks, is to close 18 Halifax sites and 22 Lloyds branches between April and June this year.

It adds to 64 closures that have been announced since the beginning of the year, with Barclays and TSB saying they will shut 24 sites between them.

Below is the full list of Halifax and Lloyds branches set to close in the coming months.

Lloyds

Norbury – London Road – April 19Pontefract – Ropergate – April 20Beckenham – High Street – April 20Gillingham – High Street – April 25Chingford – Station Road – April 25Dagenham – The Heathway – April 26London – Marylebone High Street – May 3Ipswich – Bramford Road – May 4Weybridge – Church Street – May 10Twickenham – Heath Road – May 11Whitstable – High Street – May 11Beeston – The Square – May 11Wickersley – Bawtry Road – May 15Borehamwood – Shenley Road – May 22Littlehampton – Beach Road – May 23Rustington – The Street – June 5Aintree – Longmoor Lane – June 6Shaftesbury – High Street – June 13Newport – High Street – June 13Ripley – Oxford Street – June 14Hyde – Clarendon Place – June 21Harrow – Northolt Road – June 29

Halifax

Bangor – High Street – April 17Chester Le Street – Front Street – April 19London – Fenchurch Street – April 19Aldershot – Union Street – April 26Crouch End – Broadway Parade – April 27Chorlton-cum-Hardy – Barlow Moor Road – April 27Golders Green – North End Road – May 3Putney – Putney High Street – May 4Norbury – London Road – May 4Surbiton – Victoria Road – May 10Chingford – Chingford Mount Road – May 15Redruth – Fore Street – May 16Bletchley – Queensway – May 18Maldon – High Street – June 5St Neots – High Street – June 6Whitley Bay – Park View – June 21Purley – Purley Parade, High Street – June 22Grays – High Street – June 22