The full list of Wilko stores set to become Poundlands

Administrators for Wilko have agreed to sell 71 of the collapsed retailer’s shops to Poundland owner Pepco.

These sites will be turned into Poundland shops and former Wilko staff will be given priority for the new jobs created when they open.

These are the 71 Wilko stores that are expected to become Poundland shops:

Aberdare, WalesAlfreton, DerbyshireAlnwick, NorthumberlandAltrincham, Greater ManchesterAmmanford, CarmarthenshireAshby, North LincolnshireBarking, LondonBedminster, SomersetBeeston, NottinghamshireBicester, OxfordshireBishop Stortford, HertfordshireBletchley, Milton KeynesBolton, Greater ManchesterBrentwood, EssexBrigg, North LincolnshireCambridge, CambridgeshireChepstow, WalesCoalville, LeicestershireCramlington, NorthumberlandDroitwich, WorcestershireEccles, Greater ManchesterEdmonton Green, Greater LondonEllesmere Port, CheshireFerndown, DorsetGateshead, Tyne and WearGrays, EssexGreenock, InverclydeGrimsby, North LincolnshireHavant, HampshireHayes, MiddlesexHeadingley, West YorkshireHessle Road – Hull, East YorkshireHillsborough, Sheffield, South YorkshireHitchin, HertfordshireJarrow, South TynesideKillingworth, North TynesideKimberley, NottinghamLee Circle, Leicester, East MidlandsLeek, StaffordshireLeigh, Greater ManchesterLichfield, StaffordshireMaidenhead, BerkshireMatlock, DerbyshireMelton Mowbray, LeicestershireNelson, LancashireNorthallerton, North YorkshireOrton, Peterborough, CambridgeshirePembroke Dock, PembrokeshirePeterlee, County DurhamPontefract, West YorkshirePontypool, WalesRedhill, SurreyRedruth, CornwallRipley, DerbyshireRugeley, StaffordshireSale, Greater ManchesterSeaham, County DurhamSelly Oak, Birmingham, West MidlandsShrewsbury Darwin Centre, ShropshireSouth Shields, South TynesideSouthport, LancashireStafford, StaffordshireStamford, LincolnshireStockport, Greater ManchesterThornaby, North YorkshireWellington, ShropshireWembley, LondonWest Ealing, LondonWombwell, South YorkshireWorcester, WorcestershireWorksop, Nottinghamshire.